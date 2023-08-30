Dubuque School bond referendum meeting to be held on Wednesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- School leaders are asking people in Dubuque to approve funding for district improvements at a $150M bond referendum meeting on Wednesday night. The referendum will go on the November ballot.
The first session will be held at Bryant Elementary at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
There are several projects included in the referendum, including the construction of a new middle school that will be built on the Washington Middle School site. It will replace Washington and Jefferson.
It will also include adding air conditioning to the school district, as well as the construction of a baseball and softball complex.