Dubuque school board to decide between two bids for Dubuque Soccer Complex

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Dubuque Community School District is considering two competing bids for Dubuque’s Soccer Complex. One organization is a local non-profit and the other is a company from out of state that says they want to invest millions into the community.
The bids on the complex are due Thursday, August 18. The two competing organizations are the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, and Court One Athletics based in Phoenix, Arizona. Both say they want to improve sports in Dubuque, however they have two very different plans how to do it.
The Dubuque Soccer alliance is the local non-profit that currently runs the complex. Jon Dunham, the Alliance's vice president, says if they feel their history with the site proves they should be awarded the bid.
“It’s not just about how it’s always been over the last 30 years but also what it could be looking forward for the next bit of time," Dunham said "We believe we’re the best suited group to do that based on our history at the space.”
They’ve been running the complex through 10 year leases with the school district since the complex was created.
Dunham says he and many of the 1,500 families that use the complex are concerned if an outside company bought it, prices could rise.
“Soccer is historically a low cost of entry sport," Dunham said. "You know with a ball and a set of shin guards and some goals you can play in the alley, in the street, in wherever. But in order to play competitively you need to have that greenspace.”
Dunham says if they were awarded the space they have plans for improvements like astro-turf fields, more lighting, and additional parking.
Court One Athletics says they plan to build a more than 100,000 square foot, year round, multi-sport facility at the site. The company’s principal Mark Dyer is a dubuque native. Dyer says if they win the bid they want to work with the Dubuque Alliance.
“If we are the successful bidder here, which we think we should be, we want them to be a part of it," Dyer said. "We want them to run the outdoor soccer portion of it that they've done so well for so many years.”
Along with indoor and outdoor soccer, Dyers says the facility would contain spaces for basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and more. He says he does understand concerns around an outside for-profit company coming in and raising prices. However, Dyer claims Court One Athletics is not in it for the money.
“We’re trying to help the community and the youth. We’re not doing this to make money, mark my words," Dyer said. "We are going to invest millions and millions of dollars into this facility, into this community, knowing that we are not doing it to make money. Now if we can find a way to break even, hey that’s wonderful.”
The monetary amount each organization is bidding is not being revealed until after the school board discusses them. Dunham did confirm that the Dubuque Soccer Alliance's bid is in line with the $1.55 million the property was valued at.
The Dubuque city Council voted to support the dubuque soccer alliance’s bid at their city council meeting on Monday. The school board will make the final decision however. No date is set yet but district officials confirmed they are discussing the bids in the next week.