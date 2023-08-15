Dubuque School Board puts $150M bond resolution on November ballot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Voters in Dubuque will get to vote on a $150M school bond in November.
The Dubuque School Board voted unanimously on Monday to put a $150 million bond on the ballot. If approved, the school district will use the money to tear down Washington and Jefferson Middle Schools and will build a new school.
School officials say this would improve the quality of learning for every student in the district. The school district is looking into adding a baseball and softball complex. Additionally, they're planning to add air conditioning to the elementary schools.
Currently, five of the district's twelve elementary schools have no air conditioning. Over recent years, the hotter weather, especially at the start of the school year, has made it harder for students and staff.
Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) Superintendent Amy Hawkins told KWWL, "You know when you’re hot and you’re not refreshed, it can make you tired and things like that. And it's hard on our staff as well., trying to keep everybody engaged and focused.”
The bond also features plans to install a gym at one of the district's larger elementary schools and buy property for a potential new elementary school.
Under the bond plan, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School would remain unchanged. That school and a new middle school would act as feeders for the district's two high schools.