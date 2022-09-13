Dubuque school board approves sale of soccer complex to Court One

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque School Board has approved the sale of the city's soccer complex to Arizona-based company known as "Court One" for $1.8 million.
A local group of families called "The Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex" offered to donate $500,000 to the district under the condition of a sale to the Dubuque Soccer Alliance instead of Court One.
The members felt that picking Court One dismisses the work that the Alliance has put into the complex. Ultimately, the board did not accept their offer.
School board member Tami Ryan said, "When I hear all these things, 'If you do this then you'll get this money.' That is not something as an elected official, sitting here I am comfortable with accepting at all."
Court One's CEO and President Mitch Brown said that the offer was undercutting the closed bid process. In the end, the school board decided to go with Court One.
"Dubuque means a lot to me. I enjoyed my time here and I always wanted to give back to Dubuque and now I have a chance to do it. Not just give back to Dubuque but I'm talking all the different sports," said Court One owner Mark Dyer.
"As you may or may not know we're very committed to soccer. We did a deal today, we agreed on all the terms. We're gonna let the soccer alliance continue on with a dollar a year," Dyer said.
The current lease does not end until May of 2023. Dyer told KWWL that the earliest that shovels will go to ground for the project is late in 2023.