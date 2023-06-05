 Skip to main content
Dubuque Salvation Army providing fans for low-income residents

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Salvation Army is kicking off their summer program this week to help low-income residents.

The organization is providing fans to anyone who needs one for the upcoming hot summer months.

The fans will be available to pick up at their location on Iowa Street from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

They will also be available for pickup from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, they will be available from 9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

