Dubuque revamps recruitment to open up pools for Summer fun

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque city officials say that after not having the staff to open Sutton Pool last summer, the city's departments came together to change how they do recruitment to make sure they had enough staff this year and for more to come.
Dan Kroger, manager of Dubuque's Recreation Division, says that they have over 70 offers out for a lifeguard position at the Flora and Sutton Pools. Over 60 have already accepted the offers. This is a major improvement from the 40 they were able to hire in summer of 2022.
Kroger says that it was a combination of efforts that allowed this outcome. The raise for all seasonal workers that the city council approved in 2022 played a big role.
The city's public information team launching an entirely new recruitment campaign across the city also helped get the word out.
Kroger said, "I think getting it out early enough and really making the connection. You know, before it was just come and work for us and have a great summer, but we’re trying to make it a more, 'this is what you can get out of it.'”
The campaign hasn't just impacted lifeguard positions either. Kroger says that the city has received over 300 applications for the 25 different seasonal positions they have listed.
The pools in Dubuque aren't set to open until May 30. With only about 10 more lifeguards needed to be fully staffed at both pools, Kroger says that they'll use that time to find the remaining staff.