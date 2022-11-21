Dubuque returns to Five Flags improvements discussions

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque is picking back up discussions to improve the aging Five Flags Center at their next city council meeting.
The city manager is requesting that the council approve a work session to re-discuss now that new funds have have become available.
$18 million in Dubuque's debt capacity is likely being freed up because of the need to push a planned project for a new parking garage downtown. The city manager said in a letter to the city council that money could go toward needed improvements at Five Flags.
Improving the Five Flags Center has been a major focus for Dubuque since 2018, when they first looked into several options. After the pandemic pushed it back, they were considering a $90 million expansion, but city counselors felt that it would add too much debt to the city.
Marie Ware, the Dubuque Leisure Services Director, says that with the money freed up, they have enough to cover one of the cheaper options.
"It would stay within the same footprints of the building that we currently have. It would take care of deferred maintenance but also would have some limited renovations done at that time," according to Ware.
Ware says if the city council decides to move forward with a work session, making the facility ADA compliant would be one of the priorities of the renovation.
Since funding for the project would already be allocated, the city council would not need to hold a referendum to approve the renovations.
The city council will vote on Monday night to move forward with a work session. If approved, the session is set to be held on December 5.