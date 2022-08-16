Dubuque requests for President Biden to send refugees to Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque City Council approved a letter from Mayor Brad Cavanagh on Monday night that asks for President Biden to relocate refugees to Iowa.
The letter cites record-low refugee resettling in 2021 as a call to action.
"In FY 2021, the United States resettled 11,411 refugees, the lowest in any year on record. We applauded your action to increase the refugee admissions goal to 125,000 for FY 2022, but we are disappointingly on pace to reach less than 20 percent of that number," the letter said.
The letter states that Dubuque is ready to welcome refugees with open arms.
"Refugees bring immense value to our communities. They invigorate our economies, bring innovation to our towns, and make our public and cultural institutions richer. Refugees are students, business owners, dedicated employees, customers, elected officials, and community leaders. In every way, they embody what it means to be an American."