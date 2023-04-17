Dubuque representatives and food assistance leaders say new bill would cost Iowans millions of dollars

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Dubuque, criticism has been hurled at a bill that would set more requirements to receive SNAP benefits in Iowa. A news conference was held at Dubuque's Open Air Food Pantry on Monday morning where they criticized the measure.
State Representative Chuck Isenhart and Representative Lindsay James say that it would cost Iowans millions of dollars, and would hurt the people most in need.
Republicans have said the bill will reduce fraud in the system and keep resources going to only who need it most. Representative James pointed out that Iowa has only found less than half of a percentage point of recipients actually committing fraud every year.
James said, "We will instead be creating arduous barriers for people who are legitimately hungry and who are working really hard to keep food on the table for their families.”
James said that estimates show implementing the bill would cost Iowans about $7.5 million a year to maintain the increased level of testing that the bill requires.
James and Representative Isenhart said that they're encouraging Iowans to call on Governor Reynolds to veto the bill.