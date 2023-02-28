Dubuque Regional Airport working to host service from Avelo Airlines

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Regional Airport is working to be prepared to host service from Avelo Airlines.
Service was scheduled to begin at the airport in January with flights to Orlando, Florida. However, service was temporarily relocated to the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids because Dubuque's airport did not have TSA certification.
KWWL spoke with the Dubuque Regional Airport's Director about a timeline as to when service would return.
Todd Dalsing said, "It's a process. Dubuque is working very closely with the TSA to get that complete program approved and implemented, and then of course we'll be announcing the start of service just as soon as we know."
Once in Dubuque, Avelo will offer twice-a-week service from the airport to Orlando.