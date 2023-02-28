Dubuque Regional Airport working to host service from Avelo Airlines

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black Hawk Counties. Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 PM CST Tuesday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&