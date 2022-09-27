Dubuque Regional Airport in negotiations to bring in low-cost airline

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Dubuque Regional Airport is in negotiations to bring in an ultra-low-cost carrier after losing service from American Airlines earlier this month.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing tells KWWL the proposed plan would include four flights a week to Florida.
Dalsing says the airline would be guaranteed up to $1 million in ticket revenue over two years. If the airline doesn't meet the targeted revenue, the city and county would need to pay the airline for the shortfall.
The airport is requesting $500,000 from the city and $500,000 from the county.
If the money is not used, it could be returned or used to add additional routes.
American Airlines discontinued service in Dubuque in early September.