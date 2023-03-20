Dubuque readies response measures in the wake of high profile train derailments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In the wake of high profile train derailments across the country, Dubuque County is going over how ready they would be if it happened in their own backyard.
On Monday night, Dubuque County's Emergency Management will present how ready they would be in the case of a derailment like the one in East Palestine.
Earlier on Monday, KWWL got a chance to talk to the head of that department about what plans they have in place and how they would implement them.
Tom Berger is the Director of Dubuque County's Emergency Management. Berger says in the wake of high profile train derailments in the last few months, they wanted to go over what the county has in place if something like that happened.
Berger says the county works with local responders and the train companies to create standard response protocols.
Berger said, "We get there, set up a perimeter. The hazmat team will go and start doing some monitoring, air monitoring. With the tools that they give us we're able to decide what evacuation routes are."
Through these groups of emergency responders and railway companies, they also have strategically placed trailers loaded with specialized equipment that can be utilized in emergencies like railway derailments.