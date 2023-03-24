Dubuque program helping at-risk youth expanding

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A program in Dubuque is growing, with it beginning as a way to help at-risk kids to learn new skills while helping build up housing in the area.
It was previously known as the HEART Program, but with a new expansion, they're adopting a new name. The HEART Program in Dubuque is expanding to become the HEART Partnership.
For nearly 20 years, it has helped at-risk kids in the city. With the new expansion bringing in more partnerships, new people are able to take advantage of the opportunity.
The Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training (HEART) program began in 2007 for teens at risk of failing out of school. It provides students training in renovating and building homes and gives them a stipend to go with it.
AJ Sheehan has been in the program for two years and says that it has changed his life.
"I was just a kid, you know, failing out of high school, not doing too well. And this lifted my spirits - really did. And especially with Terry who helped me out. Really, really good guy."
As part of the transition into the HEART partnership, the Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) was brought into the program. Now any student, whether a minor or an adult, can now apply.