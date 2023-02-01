Dubuque Police seeking assistance with locating missing teens

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in locating the teens in this photo. The male is not suspected of criminal activity, but he was recently seen with two girls who are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services.
The male was seen interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey.
Dudney is described as a 14-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'04" and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans, and black crocs.
Carey is described as a 15-year-old with light-brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is around 5'09" and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these teens, contact Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430 or at Cegdorf@cityofdubuque.org.