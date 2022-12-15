Dubuque Police reveal new details on Hempstead lockdown situation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Earlier this week, Hempstead High School in Dubuque went on lockdown after family members of a student entered the school to get revenge on another student after an altercation between the two.
According to police, what started as a fight in the bathroom between two students devolved into a schoolwide lockdown after family members invaded the school for revenge.
The initial fight was around 10:00 a.m. One of the students retreated to the office and was followed by the other and the fight continued. The two students had to be pulled apart.
It was at this point when police believe that one student contacted his family members about the fight. They say that by 10:15 a.m., Monica Grayson brought three other people to the school, Vivian Grayson, Ezekiel Lewis-Grayson, and Isaiah Turner.
A student who thought they were supposed to be there opened a door for the group. The group joined two other students in roaming the halls looking for the student and stating that they planned to hurt them.
Police got to the school about 7 minutes later after the group got inside. By that time, staff had already found them and were trying to get them out of the building.
Police ordered them out, and they did comply initially. However, police say that tried to get back inside soon after.
In response, police locked down the school while they helped the district secure all the entrances and make sure that all the students were safe.
KWWL has recached out to the district to see if they would talk about how security was handled that day. They declined, citing it as a matter of security of their students.
However, in a statement sent on Thursday, they said that they have a multilayered approach to security and that when their preventative measures failed, their responsive measures were enacted successfully.
Police also say that they've arrested the four people who came in the school, as well as the two kids involved in the initial altercations. There are still more arrests they plan to make in the near future.
Police tell KWWL that the student who let the group in did break school rules for letting in strangers. They believe he was totally uninvolved otherwise, and had no idea why they were there.