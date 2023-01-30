 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Dubuque Police reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The video showing Memphis Police beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop before his death has triggered nationwide outrage. It's also renewed conversations about Police protocol in America and in Iowa. 

Officers that KWWL spoke with said they found what happened in Memphis to be horrific. They said the lack of regard the secondary responders demonstrated pointed to a lack of accountability within the Police station.

According to Brendan Welsh, the Public Information Officer with Dubuque Police, they work to ensure officers in the department are there for the right reasons.

Welsh says that it starts from recruitment. Strict background checks, multiple personality tests, and work-through scenarios are required for all candidates. This way, they can ensure that only the right people are joining the force.

Welsh says, “A quality police candidate is gonna be somebody that wants to join to help others, that has a sense of service, and has a desire to treat people humanely, just like they like to be treated.”

