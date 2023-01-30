Dubuque Police reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The video showing Memphis Police beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop before his death has triggered nationwide outrage. It's also renewed conversations about Police protocol in America and in Iowa.
Officers that KWWL spoke with said they found what happened in Memphis to be horrific. They said the lack of regard the secondary responders demonstrated pointed to a lack of accountability within the Police station.
According to Brendan Welsh, the Public Information Officer with Dubuque Police, they work to ensure officers in the department are there for the right reasons.
Welsh says that it starts from recruitment. Strict background checks, multiple personality tests, and work-through scenarios are required for all candidates. This way, they can ensure that only the right people are joining the force.
Welsh says, “A quality police candidate is gonna be somebody that wants to join to help others, that has a sense of service, and has a desire to treat people humanely, just like they like to be treated.”