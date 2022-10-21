Dubuque police investigating fight outside Alta Vista Campus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Dubuque police are looking into a fight that broke out between several adults and students outside the front of the Alta Vista Campus Friday morning.
Officers and school staff were alerted to the incident at 9:28 a.m. They then began intervening in the disturbance and started separating those involved and dispersing the crowd that had gathered.
No one was severely hurt during the altercation.
An investigation is still underway, and police say they're working with school officials to help them identify everyone involved in the fight.
Eddie Santiago, the administrator for Alta Vista Campus sent a letter out to all school parents explaining to them what had happened. In it he said:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
We are writing to make you aware that this morning at the Alta Vista Campus, there was a physical altercation between students outside in front of school.
School staff and the Dubuque Police Department immediately responded to the situation. As with all situations, any applicable school and/or legal consequences will follow the completion of an investigation.
We wanted to inform you of why there was an increased police presence for a time at school today. We also want to minimize the spread of any misinformation or rumors.
As you know, the safety of our students and staff is a priority. Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff and school.