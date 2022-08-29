Dubuque Police identify weekend shooting victim

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The victim in Sunday's Dubuque shooting incident has been identified by Dubuque Police.
Dubuque Police responded to the 1800 block of Central Avenue at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a disturbance that involved shots fired.
Upon arrival, Police found Marvin D. Watson of Davenport suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
Watson was then transported to an area hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
According to Police, his injuries are serious but "do not appear life-threatening."
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.