Dubuque Police and Fire departments team up for youth camp

DUBQUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Police Department and Fire Department are teaming up for a two-day youth camp beginning on Monday.
The free camp will be held at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder training facility.
The camp's goal is to give kids the opportunity to engage in fun and educational activities, while learning skills within the fire and police Departments.
The camp includes crime scene investigation, search and rescue and rappelling.
The second day of the camp will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will run until 4:00 p.m.