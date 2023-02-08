Dubuque Police and Fire Departments respond to fatal garage fire Wednesday morning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.
A report of a garage fire was received at 8:23 a.m. on West 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene by 8:27 a.m. and began to bring down the fire. One dead person was extricated from the garage.
The fire was successfully knocked down by 10:30 a.m.
The person killed in the fire has not been identified yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.