Dubuque Police and Fire Departments respond to fatal garage fire Wednesday morning

Dubuque garage fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

A report of a garage fire was received at 8:23 a.m. on West 14th Street and Central Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene by 8:27 a.m. and began to bring down the fire. One dead person was extricated from the garage. 

The fire was successfully knocked down by 10:30 a.m.

The person killed in the fire has not been identified yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.