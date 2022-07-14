Dubuque plans to implement an advanced traffic system that will automatically redirect drivers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque's traffic signals are getting smarter. A new program approved by the city council will improve the city's traffic system to the point it will automatically redirect traffic to reduce congestion.
The Smart Traffic Routing with Efficient and Effective Traffic System or "STREETS" program will be the first of it's kind in the country. Dubuque will be acting as a testing ground for the advanced traffic system, which if successful, could be implemented across the country.
STREETS will use data from Dubuque's street cameras and speed sensors to create an automated responding traffic system. Current cameras and traffic signals will be upgraded and automatic notice boards will be installed. This will allow the system to redirect drivers to alternative routes when there's an accident or congestion.
Dave Ness is one of Dubuque's traffic engineers. He says the program will eventually improve commutes for everyone driving in dubuque.
"It's going to create a model of the city that kind of runs in the background that knows hey this is how traffic normally flowing this is where people are coming from and want to go," said Ness. "So if a restriction occurs, it'll reroute them."
The project is still in its initial stages and is estimated to take a total of 30 months. The first year will focus on upgrading the current systems and collecting data to establish what a good day of traffic looks like.
The first roadways that STREETS will be implemented on are Dubuque's major thoroughfares. Drivers can expect to see changes to US 20, Northwest Arterial, and John F Kennedy Road by the end of the second year of the project.
"The one challenge with Dubuque is it's a river town and it's got certain east west corridors," said Ness. "Highway 20 is one of them If we can reroute them onto University or Loras Boulevard or some other east west route."
Eventually STREETS will cover 33 of the 115 intersections in Dubuque, with most of them being in the city's West-end.
The total project is estimated to cost around $3.7 million. Dubuque is only paying $575,000 of that directly. The rest will come from a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration, $1.2 million from the state of Iowa, and $900,000 from the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Transportation Improvement.