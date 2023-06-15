 Skip to main content
Dubuque parents call for school staff member who used a racial slur to be fired

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The parents of a teenager who was called a racial slur by a Dubuque school staff member are calling for changes, saying they want the employee to be fired and for his teaching license to be revoked.

The Dubuque Hempstead staff member's comments were caught on camera on May 31. The member has since been placed on leave.

The parents of the student spoke at the Dubuque School board meeting this week.

Melinda Carter, the mother of the teen, said, "Since this incident at a Hempstead High School we have gone through a range of emotions from disbelief, anger, disappointment and sadness. Having to sit down with our 17-year-old son and debrief the situation has been traumatizing."

Carter said that she found out about the incident through social media. She and the teen's father say that hours went by between the time of the incident and when they were informed by the school district.

Thackery Carter, the teen's father, expressed frustration saying, "To have a situation to where I'm notified three hours later, of something that happened to my son is is not acceptable. And it's not something that I think should be tolerated."

The parents say they're upset that it took so long for them to be informed of the incident. They're also calling on the school district to reevaluate its protocol for situations like these.

