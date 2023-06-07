Dubuque officials removing bridge to new sports complex after safety concerns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque County supervisors voted to close and eventually remove a one-lane bridge that connects a new sports complex to a major thoroughfare. County officials cited concerns for safety as to why they've made the choice.
The one lane bridge along Highway 3 is one of two ways in and out of the area. However, officials said with traffic in and out of the nearby facilities seeing a significant increase this summer, it's time for the bridge to go.
In the small area resides a few residences and the new Offside Bar & Grill Sports Complex. Supervisors say they were notified about the safety concerns by the Iowa Department of Transportation, who owns the bridge.
They say that state officials were concerned that the 40-year-old bridge would deteriorate under the increased traffic coming to the sports complex.
The co-owner of the Offside Bar & Grill Sports Complex, Jeff Ransom, says he understands the concerns from officials, but wishes another option would be taken.
Ransom said, "I think we’re gonna be alright. I wish we could put a nice big bridge in, but you know it isn’t gonna happen, and we’ll have to work around it.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Harvey Pothoff shared that they are working with the state to look at possibilities of replacing the bridge or putting a culvert in place, but he says those projects can be expensive.
There's no hard date yet, but at some point this summer the bridge will be blocked off and closed, to be eventually removed by 2027.