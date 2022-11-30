Dubuque Mercy One pilots new pediatric care program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy One in Dubuque was honored this week for being the first hospital to complete the state's new Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care Recognition program.
By completing the program, the hospital proves that it has the facilities and practices to provide high level care for children.
They started piloting the program over a year ago, before current issues with pediatric beds began. However Molly Beckler, the hospital's Trauma & EMS Coordinator, says that it helps.
“With what we’re seeing in the community now, knowing that we can give the tools to make sure that we can stabilize patients whether we’re going to keep them at Mercy One Dubuque or if we’re going to transfer them to a bigger tertiary facility in the end," Beckler told KWWL.
Starting in January, the program will be available to all 117 Iowan hospitals. Beckler says this will allow hospitals to provide a better and more equal level of care.