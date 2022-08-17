Dubuque Mayor offers clarification on refugee resettlement letter

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh is clarifying the purpose of Monday night's refugee resettlement letter to President Joe Biden.
In a City Council Meeting on Monday night, the Council approved the Mayor's request to submit a letter to President Biden. As part of a national movement, the letter expressed support for resettling refugees across the United States.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Mayor clarifies that the letter doesn't reference Iowa or specific places for refugees to be sent.
"The letter made no reference to specific locations for refugee resettlement, nor did it request refugees be resettled in Dubuque or Iowa, but instead called for the federal government to meet its commitment to resettle refugees in Fiscal Year 2023 and to prioritize restoring our nation’s refugee resettlement infrastructure," Mayor Cavanagh said.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also showed support for the letter, saying that it could be an important way to welcome people to the country.
“I’m disappointed that this letter has been inaccurately reported as something it is not,” said Mayor Cavanagh. “We as a nation have a long history of welcoming refugees, including here in Iowa. This letter simply advocates for our federal government to meet its stated goals for successfully resettling refugees in our country.”
The original letter to the President can be viewed below.