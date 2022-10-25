Dubuque Mayor Cavanagh gives first State of the City Address

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In his first Sate of the City Address, Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh focused on city equity, construction plans, and child care.
He talked about measures that the City council has been able to pass, including budgeting to increase funding towards law enforcement and first responders.
Road construction efforts throughout the City were also mentioned, including the Northwest Arterial constriction projects.
The Mayor also tackled needs of the City moving forward.
"By exploring funding opportunities through the state of Iowa, also made possible through ARPA funds; our community is working to build a strong childcare foundation to support our workforce needs," Cavanagh said.
Mayor Cavanagh also laid out several projects that the council will focus on next year, including renovations on Chaplain Schmidt Island, and modernizing the City's fire station.
