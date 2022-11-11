Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years for fatal crash and hatchet attack

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison in connection with a fatal accident while on meth and for cutting a person with a hatchet in separate incidents.
33-year-old Brandon Michael Authement pled guilty to charges of Homicide by Vehicle-Operating Under the Influence, Serious Injury by Vehicle, and 2nd Degree Theft, according to court documents.
As part of the plea agreement, the charges of Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless Driving and Involuntary Manslaughter were dropped.
Police say that 32-year-old Branden Authement ran a red light at 5th St. and hit another car driven by 62-year-old Anthony Livens. Both Authement and Livens sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital. Authement was then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Meisenburg, the passenger in Livens' car, was also seriously injured and later died from her injuries after being transported to MercyOne Hospital.
Authement was arrested and charged in February. Blood samples showed investigators that Authement had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the accident.
Authement was sentenced to 35 years for charges stemming from the vehicle accident. Authement has also been ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Meisenburg's family.
In a separate incident in October 2021, Authement got into a verbal argument with two people.
Police say Authement cut a man in the mouth and tongue with a hatchet. According to court documents, the man sustained profuse bleeding and lost multiple teeth in the assault.
He was sentenced to an additional 15 years on charges related to the assault incidents. That includes five years for dominion and control of a dangerous weapon and ten years for violating his probation.