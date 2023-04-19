Dubuque man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and heroin near a park

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and heroin near Hilltop Park in Dubuque in 2020.
33-year-old Deandre P. Davis was sentenced on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to the charges in September.
In the fall of 2020, Davis coordinated with Nicole Jarvis and distributed the drugs within 1,000 feet of Hilltop Park.
Davis was sentenced to serve 188 months, and must also serve a 12-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.