Dubuque man pleads guilty for distributing heroin and fentanyl by local park

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A former Dubuque resident has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque, including near Hilltop Park in 2020.
Deandre P. Davis, 32, has been convicted of conspiracy to distribute the drugs within 1,000 feet of Hilltop Park.
At his plea hearing this week, Davis admitted to engaging in drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. In the fall of 2020, Davis worked with another person to personally distribute the drugs throughout the City of Dubuque.
Davis faces a possible sentence of 60 years in prison, a fine up to $4 million, and up to six years of supervised release following a prison term.
The case was investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason D. Norwood.