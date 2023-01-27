 Skip to main content
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County crash Thursday night

Fatal Car Crash Web

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man died in a rollover crash in Jackson County on Thursday night.

60-year-old James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the person who died in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle accident at 9:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of High Bridge Road.

Investigation revealed that Scovel's truck crossed the westbound lane while traveling eastbound, with the truck entering the north ditch.

The vehicle struck an embankment, causing it to spin 180 degrees and roll on the passenger side.

Scovel was pronounced dead at the scene.

