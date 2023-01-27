Dubuque man killed in Jackson County crash Thursday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man died in a rollover crash in Jackson County on Thursday night.
60-year-old James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the person who died in the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle accident at 9:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of High Bridge Road.
Investigation revealed that Scovel's truck crossed the westbound lane while traveling eastbound, with the truck entering the north ditch.
The vehicle struck an embankment, causing it to spin 180 degrees and roll on the passenger side.
Scovel was pronounced dead at the scene.