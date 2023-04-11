Dubuque man claims record $40M lottery prize on April Fool's Day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man from Dubuque won a record $40M jackpot on April Fool's Day and could hardly believe his luck! The prize was a record for a Lotto America drawing.
Earl Lape said that he laughed, thinking that it was an April Fool's bit. “I thought it was a joke," Lape told IA Lottery. Lape, who is 61, is a retired mechanic.
When Lape took his winning ticket to the lottery terminal, he recounted, “I had already signed it, so I handed it to her...She scanned it and then smiled and said, ‘You are the winner!’”
The Dubuque man opted to receive his winnings with the "lump-sum" option of $21.28 million. He says that he plans to invest the money to help his family and others in need.
Lape plans to make donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Blank Children’s Hospital.
Lape reflected on his winnings saying, "If it weren’t for our parents to show us the way, where would we be? That’s why I want to help kids.. .A lot of parents don’t have money and a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, but the kids still need treatment.”
The winning numbers were 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball® 7. The jackpot was a record for the Lotto America game.