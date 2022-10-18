 Skip to main content
Dubuque man charged with threats of terrorism

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man who threatened to "go on a rampage" online has been charged with terrorism.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Roling for posts he allegedly made anonymously on a social media app known as "Whisper."

Roling said that, "I extremely resent my coworkers and the customers at work. They push me to my limit. I want to go on a rampage."

Roling also said, "I have been systematically desensitizing myself. For over a decade. I'm almost ready." His profile also made references to gore.

According to a criminal complaint form, Roling admitted to making the posts but told officers he made them only to vent his frustrations.

