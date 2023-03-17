Dubuque man charged after pursuit with police; admits to having swallowed meth and heroin

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque man is facing several charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit and admitting to swallowing three grams of meth and a gram of heroin during the chase.
Cory Michael Jones was arrested on Wednesday on a separate domestic assault warrant following the pursuit. Jones was also found to be driving while his license was barred.
Police say that a vehicle with no license plate was observed traveling on a highway. While attempting to catch up to Jones' vehicle, he cut into traffic and passed traffic on the right side of the road.
A traffic stop was initiated, but Jones fled at a high rate of speed down W John Deere. Jones drove in the opposite travel lane, ran a stop sign, and turned on Herber road. According to the police report, Jones almost hit several cars.
Jones continued traveling down Koltes Lane and continued to drive in the opposite travel lane at a high rate of speed. At one point during the pursuit, Jones traveled into a ditch.
Jones continued the pursuit down several streets, with police saying his speeds reaching 95 mph in a 50 mph zone. He continued traveling on the wrong side of the road on Central Avenue and 30th Street when his vehicle ran out of gas. He was taken into custody at 28th and Jackson.
Jones admitted to police that he had swallowed three grams of meth and one gram of heroin during the pursuit. Two glass pipes with a "burnt white residue" were found in the vehicle after a search warrant was granted.
Additionally, the vehicle was towed and held for proof of insurance as no insurance was provided during the search.