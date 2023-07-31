Dubuque looks at uses of new public nuisance law but critics ask for caution

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque's city council will discuss the possible use of a new law that recently went into effect regarding businesses with liquor licenses.
House File 2340 allows cities to sue establishments with liquor licenses if that city feels it creates a public nuisance. It lets the city put restrictions on that businesses even before it's litigated in court.
This law has already seen one lawsuit brought against an establishment underneath it. West Des Moines sued a bar that they allege has been a source of issues for a long time in the area. However, city officials say that just because they're discussing the law's use, it does not mean that they have plans to use it.
This law allows municipalities to file a suit in district court against a business over a concern for public safety. Even before the court case begins, the law requires that business to immediately limit hours they serve alcohol to between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Then, if a district judge rules against the business, the judge can demand that they close or temporarily change business practices. They can also suspend their liquor license, or require the owner to post a bond that would be paid if they became an issue to the city again.
However, while the city can make use of the law, City Attorney Crenna Brumwell says for now that the discussion is just theory.
Brumwell said, "What we wanted to do was let the council know what it meant, what it changed and what it added to our toolbox moving forward for dealing with any possible liquor licensed establishments that are creating issues in the community.”
Brumwell says currently that the city does not have any problem areas that they should need the law for. She says that while the use of the law will be up to the city council, it will likely be something used as a last resort.
Critics of the law say that it undercuts the current state national regulation system and discourages bars from calling 911.