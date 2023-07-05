Dubuque looking to give millions of dollars in incentives for downtown development

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque developer is looking to spend $12 million to renovate a historic downtown building into a 36 unit apartment, and the city is looking to offer several incentives to make that happen.
In their city council meeting on Wednesday night, Dubuque plans to set a hearing on whether they should offer $2 million in tax incentives to Miller Development Group. Additionally, they'll debate the use of over $400,000 in grants to the developer to renovate the building.
799 Main Street, called the Nesler Centre, has been a cornerstone of downtown Dubuque since it opened in 1908. However, over the last year the building has sat almost empty and unused.
Jill Connors, head of the city's Economic Development, says that the city learned that if they did nothing, the city would be short 1,200 units to the people living in the city. She says the incentives are part of a larger plan.
Connors told KWWL, "We're interested in developing more housing now. So this is just part of a larger strategy to have upwards of 1,000 new units. So this will be 36 so that takes a bite out of it.”
Connors says as part of the development agreement, they're giving the Miller Development Group $10,000 in grant money per unit, as well as $35,000 to refurbish the outside façade. They will also offer over $2 million in semiannual tax rebates.
As part of the deal, the developer will be required to start work on the improvements by October. The public hearing has been set for July 17.
The Miller Development Group has done work on several refurbishment projects in Dubuque. They've worked on the Riverworks Apartments on Main Street and the Creative Adventure Lab building on Jones Street.