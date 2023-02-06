Dubuque looking to add automated speed cameras to city streets

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The city of Dubuque is looking to add an automated traffic enforcement speed camera system to city streets, which they will discuss during Monday night's city council meeting.
For Police Chief Jeremy Jensen, the draw of an automated speed camera system is the reduction it would have on his officer's workloads, with the department still 13 officers down from being fully staffed.
In a letter to the city council, Jensen says that recruitment for officers has slowed down drastically over the years, going from hundreds of applicants in the 90s to under 10 in the last pool.
Current staffing levels can't keep up with the 50,000 calls for service they get per year, while also maintaining a road presence for traffic enforcement.
Data from Dubuque's 2022 crash analysis shows that the vast majority of crashes happen either downtown, along Highway 20, and Northwest Arterial. Jensen says that with each stop or crash taking up hours of officer's time, patrolling the roads isn't effective.
In a new memo sent to city counselors on Monday, Chief Jensen clarified that he's recommending any funds gained through the camera system to go toward the city's traffic safety expenses.