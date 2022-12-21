Dubuque KWWL viewers on being surprised by the Today show crew

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL anchor Collin Dorsey caught up with a Dubuque mother to tell us more about her family's reaction to being surprised by the Today show crew.
Janet El Khatib is a huge fan of Today show host Hoda Kotb. Imagine the surprise Khatib felt when she got the chance to see Hoda on live television!
Khatib told KWWL, "All of a sudden I heard Hoda's voice. You saw my reaction if you saw that videotape at all."
The folks over at Today were posing as us here at KWWL, but they might have shown their hand a little early.
She added, "I told them about Mark Schnackenberg, and the producer didn't say much, like I don't think she knew who he was."
How did this Dubuque family end up on Today? It turns out that Janet El Khatib is quite the Christmas planner. Everything is planned out for her kids.
Her son, Khalid, posted her plans to social media and it blew up.
Khalid told KWWL, "Every day is planned. We're going to Galena tomorrow. There's a themed dinner every night leading up to Christmas."
He added, "I thought it would be funny to share it because it's so over the top. I shared it just before I boarded a plane from New York to California and I landed to 30-thousand notifications. It really took off and snowballed from there."
Who would have thought an act of motherly love would have connected her with the woman she watches every morning.
"I love my children. It's so special when they are all home at the same time. The last time we were all together at Christmas was two years ago, and then all together as a family was last November. I want to make it special. I want them to be happy and I want them to think of it as a tradition."
It's certainly a tradition she, or her kids, won't forget.