Dubuque KWWL viewers on being surprised by the Today show crew

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm will begin impacting the region today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including periods of concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin later this afternoon and continue
intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Dubuque KWWL viewers on being surprised by the Today show crew

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL anchor Collin Dorsey caught up with a Dubuque mother to tell us more about her family's reaction to being surprised by the Today show crew.

Janet El Khatib is a huge fan of Today show host Hoda Kotb. Imagine the surprise Khatib felt when she got the chance to see Hoda on live television!

Khatib told KWWL, "All of a sudden I heard Hoda's voice. You saw my reaction if you saw that videotape at all."

The folks over at Today were posing as us here at KWWL, but they might have shown their hand a little early.

She added, "I told them about Mark Schnackenberg, and the producer didn't say much, like I don't think she knew who he was."

How did this Dubuque family end up on Today? It turns out that Janet El Khatib is quite the Christmas planner. Everything is planned out for her kids.

Her son, Khalid, posted her plans to social media and it blew up.

Khalid told KWWL, "Every day is planned. We're going to Galena tomorrow. There's a themed dinner every night leading up to Christmas."

He added, "I thought it would be funny to share it because it's so over the top. I shared it just before I boarded a plane from New York to California and I landed to 30-thousand notifications. It really took off and snowballed from there."

Who would have thought an act of motherly love would have connected her with the woman she watches every morning.

"I love my children. It's so special when they are all home at the same time. The last time we were all together at Christmas was two years ago, and then all together as a family was last November. I want to make it special. I want them to be happy and I want them to think of it as a tradition."

It's certainly a tradition she, or her kids, won't forget.