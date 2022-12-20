Dubuque KWWL viewers get surprised by the Today Crew

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Dubuque KWWL viewers get surprised by the Today Crew

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Some KWWL viewers from Dubuque got quite the surprise on Tuesday morning when they thought they were going to talk to us. However, the family was surprised to learn that the Today Crew was actually posing as KWWL!

Janet El Khatib and her kids reacted in excitement as they learned about the surprise on live TV.

When the family was told that they were not speaking with KWWL, Khatib screamed in excitement, "This is Hoda! Oh my god!"

What was the special occasion? Well, Khatib is quite the Christmas connoisseur and is known for planning out her family's celebrations.

Her son Khalid posted her family celebration itinerary plan online. After it blew up online, it attracted the eyes of those at the NBC network.

Khalid explained to the Today Crew "I actually posted the tweet before boarding a flight from California. There was no Wi-Fi on the flight and I landed to 30-thousand notifications."

Khatib says that she creates the elaborate plan so that it can be special for her family.

Khatib said, "I do it every time my kids come home, because I want when they come home for it to be special. They all have their likes and dislikes, so I send out this itinerary and they can always tweak it."