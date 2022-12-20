Dubuque KWWL viewers get surprised by the Today Crew

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Some KWWL viewers from Dubuque got quite the surprise on Tuesday morning when they thought they were going to talk to us. However, the family was surprised to learn that the Today Crew was actually posing as KWWL!
Janet El Khatib and her kids reacted in excitement as they learned about the surprise on live TV.
When the family was told that they were not speaking with KWWL, Khatib screamed in excitement, "This is Hoda! Oh my god!"
What was the special occasion? Well, Khatib is quite the Christmas connoisseur and is known for planning out her family's celebrations.
Her son Khalid posted her family celebration itinerary plan online. After it blew up online, it attracted the eyes of those at the NBC network.
Khalid explained to the Today Crew "I actually posted the tweet before boarding a flight from California. There was no Wi-Fi on the flight and I landed to 30-thousand notifications."
Khatib says that she creates the elaborate plan so that it can be special for her family.
Khatib said, "I do it every time my kids come home, because I want when they come home for it to be special. They all have their likes and dislikes, so I send out this itinerary and they can always tweak it."