Dubuque K9s take home several awards at seminar and certification event

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two of Dubuque's finest took home hardware at a Canine seminar and certification event in Wisconsin, with K9 Wisco and K9 Nitro winning awards in multiple divisions.
K9 Wisco took 1st place in the obstacle course challenge, 3rd place in the building search, 3rd place in felony vehicle extractions and 8th place overall.
Meanwhile, K9 Nitro took 2nd place in explosives door bottoms and ended up with 7th place overall.
At the event, nearly fifty teams competed in twelve judged events over the course of three days.