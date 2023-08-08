Dubuque is teaming with local schools to make walking safer for students

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After some reported near-misses between cars and elementary students in Dubuque, the city is teaming up with local schools to take action, reforming a decades-old project to do it.
The newly formed Safe Routes to Schools group is focused on student safety, but it was actually started by city staff. Jason Duba, Assistant City Planner, realized they’d been sitting on a plan to make walking in the city safer for over a decade, and started getting the group together.
“We’re just getting going but there’s a lot of potential," Duba said. "There are a lot of projects that still could possibly be done from that plan.”
Safe Routes to School is a decades-old national program. However, the last time a local group was focused on it was 2009. While they didn't make significant changes then, Shirley Horstman, Director of Student Services for the Dubuque school district, says they gave the new group a good starting point.
“They did a lot of parents surveys at the time and really reached out to the community and looked at each school that was in Dubuque at that time," Horstman shared. "And really studied the terrain, the streets, the sidewalk.”
The group is made up of city and local school officials from both the public districts and the Holy Family Schools. They are set to meet every other month, holding their first meeting just last month.
Duba says the crosswalk on South Grandview Avenue next to Bryant Street jumped to the top of the list of potential projects. After Bryant Elementary's principal reported several near-misses between students and cars that would try to pass vehicles stopped at the crosswalk.
“That behavior of going around a stopped car is not only dangerous, its illegal," Duba said. "And the parents and school administrators at Bryant were rightly concerned.”
Crews were already at work Monday to move the intersection 15 feet north and add bump outs to the curb that would block cars from passing to the side.
Horstman says they don't plan to stop there either.
"It’s a time for the community to come together and for parents to know that we are looking at all of these things," Horstman said. "To ensure that we are providing as many resources as we can together to make all of those crossings safe.”
City officials expect work on the new crosswalk to be done by August 21st for the start of the school year. Horstman says improvements like this will be key in helping solve the districts issues with absenteeism.
"We’re battling chronic absenteeism, as many school districts are across the state, across the nation, across the world," she said. "So it's really important that we get children back in our schools each and every day, and safe routes are going to be an important piece of getting our kids back everyday.”