Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Monday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over
portions of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the teens and 20s below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Dubuque institutes off/even snow route parking policy, establishes daytime warming centers

  • Updated
City-of-Dubuque
By Madelyne Rosenberg

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Dubuque is enforcing their off and even snow route parking policy this week. The policy will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday.

During those days, parking won't be allowed on the even-numbered side of designated snow routes on Monday and on the odd-numbered side of the street on Tuesday. The roads affected are marked with snow route signs. The city said those who violate the policy would be ticketed and fined $30.

With the expected cold temperatures next week, the City of Dubuque has established daytime warming centers open Monday through Wednesday.

  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. It is open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. It is open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. It is open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., Open Daily.

For evening and overnight assistance, the city said residents should call Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa's Coordinated Entry Line at 833-587-8322. 

The city advised residents to dress in several layers during the cold temperatures.

  • Inner Layers like wool, silk or fabrics hold body heat and don't absorb moisture.
  • Insulation layers. Think of natural fibers like wool or fleece that help retain heat by trapping air close to your body.
  • Outer layer to protect you from wind, rain and snow. It should be tightly woven and water and wind resistant.

For more cold weather information and resources, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/coldweather.  

