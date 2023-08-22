Dubuque Ice Arena renamed to ImOn Arena in new 5-year naming agreement

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Schmitt Island Development Corporation (SID) announced on Tuesday that the Dubuque city-owned ice arena will be renamed as the ImOn Arena. This is part of a 5-year and $500,000 agreement with ImOn Communications.
According to a press release, signage and brand-related changes will come to the arena located on Schmitt Island in September. Additionally, a ribbon-cutting event will be held for the public at a future date.
Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn Communications, released a statement in a press release.
Carroll said, "As we rapidly build out our serviceable footprint across the entire Dubuque market, we are proud to help support this beloved city destination on Schmitt Island. This partnership with SID reflects our commitment to the people that make Dubuque such a vibrant place to live and work, while also helping put a positive light on hockey and other year-round events in this city-owned facility.”
The Schmitt Island Development Corporation will continue to manage the facility.