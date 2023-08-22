 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dubuque Ice Arena renamed to ImOn Arena in new 5-year naming agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
city of dubuque
By Jordan Thomas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Schmitt Island Development Corporation (SID) announced on Tuesday that the Dubuque city-owned ice arena will be renamed as the ImOn Arena. This is part of a 5-year and $500,000 agreement with ImOn Communications.

According to a press release, signage and brand-related changes will come to the arena located on Schmitt Island in September. Additionally, a ribbon-cutting event will be held for the public at a future date.

Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn Communications, released a statement in a press release.

Carroll said, "As we rapidly build out our serviceable footprint across the entire Dubuque market, we are proud to help support this beloved city destination on Schmitt Island. This partnership with SID reflects our commitment to the people that make Dubuque such a vibrant place to live and work, while also helping put a positive light on hockey and other year-round events in this city-owned facility.”

The Schmitt Island Development Corporation will continue to manage the facility.

