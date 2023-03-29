Dubuque hosting tri-state opioid crisis forum

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque is hosting the tri-state opioid crisis forum on Wednesday night. Experts and advocates from around the area are gathering to share what they know about the opioid crisis and what people can do to combat it.
The forum and its speakers are going to touch on every aspect of the crisis, from treatment, to the mental health of people who have lost loved ones.
KWWL got an exclusive chance to talk with Courtney Runde, the head of Mercy One's turning point clinic in Dubuque. She works with and treats people struggling with opioid addiction every day. Runde says that overdoses and usage across the Dubuque area are on the rise.
38 overdoses and 4 deaths have occurred in Dubuque in the last year, which is the highest seen in the last five years.
Runde says that there are not enough resources like her clinic to help everyone. She says without that support for side effects such as withdrawal, it's hard for addicts to quit.
Runde said, "If you're not able to get help with that part of it then it's really really difficult because physical symptoms are so great and so uncomfortable, people throw in the towel."
Runde says that through the forum, she wants to remind people despite the difficulties, there is hope to solve the crisis. She sees people every day get over their addictions and say that it's not impossible to get through it.