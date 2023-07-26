 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dubuque Hempstead teacher terminated after racial remark at school

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to terminate the employment of a Hempstead High School teacher after a widely publicized racial slur incident on May 31st.

Superintendent Amy Hawkins submitted a recommendation of termination of teacher Roger Poling to the Board of Education at their June 12 meeting.

Also, Poling requested a hearing of the Board, which was held in exempt session on July 25. 

The Dubuque Community School District said "...We re-affirm that racially derogatory language has no place in our schools. As we move forward together, we do so for our students, our staff, our families and our community."

PREVIOUS: Dubuque Hempstead staff member placed on leave after using racial slur in video