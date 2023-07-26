Dubuque Hempstead teacher terminated after racial remark at school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to terminate the employment of a Hempstead High School teacher after a widely publicized racial slur incident on May 31st.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins submitted a recommendation of termination of teacher Roger Poling to the Board of Education at their June 12 meeting.
Also, Poling requested a hearing of the Board, which was held in exempt session on July 25.
The Dubuque Community School District said "...We re-affirm that racially derogatory language has no place in our schools. As we move forward together, we do so for our students, our staff, our families and our community."
