Dubuque Health Department seeking dog involved in biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information about a dog-biting incident that happened on Saturday, July 29.
According to a press release, the biting incident happened between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. It happened near the alleyway between Jackson Street and White Street in the 1900 block.
The city says that the dog was running loose at the time of the biting. The dog is described as 15 inches tall and dark-colored. It may be a Collie or a Shepherd-type dog, according to officials.
The city is seeking more information on the dog's health and vaccination status. Those that have information can contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.