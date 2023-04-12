 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Across All of Iowa this
Afternoon and over Much of Central and Northern Iowa Thursday...

.A combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds
and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions
across all of central Iowa this afternoon and over portions of
central and northern Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dubuque group home fined over overdose death

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque group home is being fined $10,000 after a woman died last year from a drug overdose only a month after she was admitted to the Flora adult home.

The Iowa Department of Inspections reported a nurse found the woman showing signs of overdose on October 29, but her supervisor asked her to not "code" the woman.

Employees reported the supervisor yelling at nurses to not take her to the hospital, claiming that it was attention-seeking behavior. 

The woman died from an overdose on Tylenol and prescription medications. The $10,000 is the maximum penalty that the state of Iowa can impose.