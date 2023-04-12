Dubuque group home fined over overdose death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque group home is being fined $10,000 after a woman died last year from a drug overdose only a month after she was admitted to the Flora adult home.
The Iowa Department of Inspections reported a nurse found the woman showing signs of overdose on October 29, but her supervisor asked her to not "code" the woman.
Employees reported the supervisor yelling at nurses to not take her to the hospital, claiming that it was attention-seeking behavior.
The woman died from an overdose on Tylenol and prescription medications. The $10,000 is the maximum penalty that the state of Iowa can impose.