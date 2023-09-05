 Skip to main content
Dubuque Fire Department extinguishes residential fire

  • Updated
Fire Web

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Fire Department extinguished a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person with a minor injury that was treated at the scene.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of West 17th Street around 4:24 p.m.

Crews put out a fire on the porch of the residence within 5 minutes before clearing out smoke. All occupants were evacuated and accounted for.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, and the residence was deemed habitable for the residents to return.

