Dubuque Fire Department extinguishes residential fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Fire Department extinguished a residential fire on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person with a minor injury that was treated at the scene.
Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of West 17th Street around 4:24 p.m.
Crews put out a fire on the porch of the residence within 5 minutes before clearing out smoke. All occupants were evacuated and accounted for.
One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, and the residence was deemed habitable for the residents to return.