Dubuque fights food insecurity with miniature food pantries

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A little is going a long way in Dubuque. The city's Little Free Food Pantry program is working with residents to build miniature food pantries all across the city.
Dubuque's Little Free Food Pantry program has been combating food insecurity in the area for more than two years. The newest addition to their miniature pantry line-up are 10 converted newspaper dispensers that were donated last month, 6 of which are already in use. Putting the total number of pantries to 24 spread across the city.
Jason Neises is the program's Community Development Coordinator. He helps manage one of these pantries at Sageville Elementary.
"For many years people have been looking for ways people can get help when they need it, where they need it," Neises said. "Without the need to go some place during business hours. Something that's easy for folks to make donations to as well as folks to access who need some food or other kinds of supplies."
Nieses says the program was starated because of the supply issues that hit food pantries at the start of the pandemic. These pantries are open for anyone to donate at anytime. However people are asked to only donate non-perishable food, hygiene products and toiletries.
This is something Neises says anyone in Iowa could do.
"Just a very do it yourself type solution to food insecurity," Neises said. "A lot of these are at churches. We've got some at schools, we've got some at child care centers. Really any organization that's connected into the community, or just a neighbor that cares is capable of doing something like this."
Most of Dubuque's little food pantries are containers people have made themselves. Neises says that as long as the containers have shelves for space and it's sealed from the elements, it works.