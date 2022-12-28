Dubuque Fighting Saints drop the Black Hawks 5-2

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL The Dubuque Fighting Saints got a goal from
newcomer Brayden Morrison and two from Max Burkholder, as the Fighting Saints beat the Black Hawks Wednesday night at Young Arena, 5-2.
The Black Hawks opened the scoring early with a Zach Bade goal at 15:55.
Brayden Morrison, playing in his first game as a Fighting Saint, scored a goal and had two points on the night.
Owen Michaels also had a goal for the Fighting Saints. Myles Hillman had one for the Black Hawks.
Ryan St. Louis put the icing on the cake for the Saints at 5:09 in the 3rd. his goal gave the Saints a 5-2 lead and the Highway 20 Rivalry victory over the Black Hawks.
The Black Hawks had 41 shots on goal, compared to just 18 for Dubuque,