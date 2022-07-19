Dubuque Dream Center to receive $300,000 toward Fulton Elementary bid

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque City Council voted unanimously to give $300,000 to assist the Dream Center in its bid to takeover the shuttered Fulton Elementary School building.
Fulton Elementary closed down earlier this year due to low enrollment numbers.
The Dream Center is aiming to expand its services and opportunities to more families with the potential acquisition. Currently, the center serves nearly 200 families, but the center also has a waitlist with over 100 families on it.
Governor Kim Reynolds created a $20 million state program called the "Non-Profit Innovation Grant." The maximum amount a project can receive is capped at $3 million, with a minimum of 10% match required.
The application process for the grant began on July 15th, and the Dream Center plans to submit an application for the grant.
The Dubuque Community School District has an appraised value of Fulton Elementary at $890,000.
If the Dream Center acquires the building but fails to acquire the grant, the Center will need to raise the additional funding for the renovation of the building.